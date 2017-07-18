Make Up For Ever Is Putting a Stop to Your Unused Makeup Palettes 

Whether it's an eyeshadow, highlighter, or lipstick palette, there's always going to be an odd shade out in the mix that you never touch. Luckily, Make Up For Ever has a new solution for eliminating the shades from your palettes that you're never going to use.

The brand's new Artist Face Color collection is a customizable set of 7 highlighters, 7 sculpting powders, and 20 blushes that you can mix and match in three refillable palettes with the option of a single, duo, or trio of shades. As to be expected, the formulas are highly-pigmented for long-wear and impact. Thanks to unique pigments and emollient oils, you have the option of sweeping the powders on for a light wash or color, or you can build it up for major color payoff.

And if you're looking to avoid the dreaded tiger stripe that can come with applying facial powders, these super-blendable formulas are a solution for that, too. A blend of silicon and dry oils keeps guarantees a natural finish with every application whether you're looking to add a soft flush to your cheeks, or a blinding highlight.

The Artist Face Color collection retails from $25 for a single to $45 for a trio of shades. You can create your dream palette now at sephora.com.