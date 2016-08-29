Happy Monday! Make Up For Ever Has Teamed Up With Icona Pop 

The Icona Pop gals know how to have fun with makeup. Since they came onto the scene with their eternal summer song "I Love It" (try getting the chorus out of your head now), they've never been afraid of a bold look. But now, on top of all their musical success and unforgettable lyrics (no really, just try to forget 'em), they're collaborating with one of your favorite beauty brands on something unbelievably exciting.

The Icona Pop songstresses, Aino Jawo and Caroline Hjelt, and their makeup artist Colby Smith have teamed up with Make Up For Ever for a super fresh lipstick line that is just as thrilling as a new "I Love It" remix. OK, you get it. We really like that song...

RELATED: Lupita Nyong'o's Latest Look Will Convince You to Put Down Your Go-To Eyeliner Pencil and Try Something New

The project includes two vibrant shades with limited-edition packaging that were launched alongside the 45 shade ARTIST ROUGE lipstick line. Aino created a dark blue lipstick shade that you know we'll be rocking all fall, while Caroline created a deep matte red shade.

Courtesy Make Up For Ever

The collaboration between the pop duo, Colby, and MUFE doesn't end there. All of Icona Pop's performances and creations have been an extension of this collaboration, which you may have noticed if you saw that graphic cat eye and red lip combo in their "Emergency" music video.

The new line of ARTIST ROUGE lipsticks by Make Up For Ever are retailing for $22 each and are available now. Who needs another excuse to buy lipstick?