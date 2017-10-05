MAC Just Made Shopping for Your Fall Vampy Lipstick Easy

Switching to a richer, darker lip color once the first day of fall hits is kind of like wearing florals for spring—it's not groundbreaking. But that doesn't stop use from reaching for an oxblood or brick red lipstick once leather weather hits.

MAC shares the same sentiment, which is why the makeup brand created an entire collection of vampy lipsticks that will drop in stores a few days before Halloween on October 26. (Coincidence? We think not.)

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

The Velvet Matte collection comprises of nine different shades that are inclusive of everyone's lipstick preferences. There's more traditional vampy colors like rich burgundy, to more unorthodox shades like gray-mauve. And these lipsticks truly live up to their name: Unlike many matte formulas which can get dry and flaky with wear, these bullets glide on smoothly with a finish that can only be described as, well, velvet.

Keep scrolling to see all nine shades, and start planing the remainder of your fall lipstick wardrobe before the collection hit's MAC counters later this month.

VIDEO: 5 Makeup Kit Essentials Under $50