M•A•C's New Mascara Could Be a Total Game Changer for Lashes That Don't Curl 

M•A•C is super reliable when it comes to releasing products that make our day. Seriously. They churn out some of the most amazing and happiness-inducing collections on the reg. So today when a little birdy told us that there are major innovations coming our way in the form of mascara, our ears perked up more than a little.

Courtesy

In just two weeks time, (July 7 release date!) M•A•C is unveiling the InstaCurl Lash in the permanent line online and in-store. So what's the big deal? Wondering if it's just another mascara to hit the market? Not so fast.

This mascara curls your lashes upon application. How cool is that?!

Courtesy

Even cooler, perhaps, is the design of the brush. It has a curved wand that you can customize to fit your eye shape, and a quick twirl of that exact same wand will curl each and every lash. If you're one of those people who never remembers to curl your lashes before you put on your mascara, this might be for you.

We are beyond excited to test this gem out. Stay tuned to see how it goes.