MAC's Lip Kits Are Every Nude Lover's Dream

MAC Cosmetics is known for its rainbow tome of bold, highly-pigmented lip colors. Lady Danger anyone? But the brand also knows how to strip down and do nudes, too. Some of its cult-favorite shades are everyday neutrals that are perfect for days when you just want to swipe on a lippie and forget about having to do touch-ups after coffee or lunch.

Now, MAC has made it even easier for neutral lipstick lovers to shop for nude shades. The brand just released seven sets of lip kits in the best bare shades for every skin tone. What sets MAC’s kits apart from the others on your beauty Instagram feeds is that the liner that accompanies each MAC lipstick is slightly darker so you can add definition to your lips when wearing a neutral shade. Take the Twig set, which comes with a lipstick in Twig (a soft brownish pink) and a lip pencil in Half Red (a muted burgundy). Can you think of a more iconic duo? We’ll wait.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

RELATED: MAC Wants You to Have Every Matte Lipstick Color Imaginable

The kits are available now exclusively on Nordstrom and Macys websites for $29 each. Keep scrolling to see the all of the pairings, and get your favorite before it’s gone.