M∙A∙C's Fashion Pack Line Is a Jewel Tone Masterpiece 

On June 9, MAC Cosmetics will release what they're calling their "Fashion Pack," a super colorful collection of eyeshadows, fluidline pens, lipstick, and nail lacquer that you will undoubtedly freak out over. We did...

The collection is inspired by runways and the models who walk them and all of the products are named appropriately. There are a lot of jewel tones in this collection (win!), as well as some neutrals and some amped up standards.

Courtesy

So what should you look out for? Well, the She's a Model eyeshadow collection features nine different eye hues (palette hoarders, beware!), including Sample Sized (a dirty golden olive), She's A Model (a blackened teal with pearl), and Gilded Lids (a bright yellow with pearl).

The Fluidline Pens are $22 each and will come in Retro Black (a true black), Indelibly Blue (a deep navy blue), and Privet (a sea green). The launch will also come with four lipsticks and two nail polishes. We've got our eyes on Style Matters, a metallic golden green.