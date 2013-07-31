Can '80s Makeup Really Be Chic? Yes, Thanks to MAC's Antonio Lopez Collection!

The late '70s and '80s brought us wild hair and even wilder makeup choices, but the sleek, new wave influence the era sparked continues to be timeless, as evidenced by MAC's upcoming fall collection. As a homage to the late fashion illustrator Antonio Lopez, the brand will roll out a range of color cosmetics inspired by his muses. Dubbed "Antonio's Girls" each product showcases one of his three icons -- Jerry Hall, Pat Cleveland, and Marissa Berenson -- and we're obsessed with the high-octane brights incorporated in the eye and lip palettes. Lopez's collection also boasts tawny neutral options, and the face palettes are perfect for creating the sculpted cheekbones popularized by the new romantics of the time. '80s-inspired makeup rarely goes mainstream, but since MAC's latest launch veers more toward couture than valley girl, you can totally work the look outside the realm of Halloween. Find the Antonio Lopez collection in stores and on maccosmetics.com starting September 12. Click the photo to preview the entire collection!

MORE:

• MAC to Bring Back '90s-Era Products

• Shop Gabby Douglas’s MAC Lipstick

• See Rihanna’s Latest MAC Collection