Can '80s Makeup Really Be Chic? Yes, Thanks to MAC's Antonio Lopez Collection!

The late '70s and '80s brought us wild hair and even wilder makeup choices, but the sleek, new wave influence the era sparked continues to be timeless, as evidenced by MAC's upcoming fall collection. As a homage to the late fashion illustrator Antonio Lopez, the brand will roll out a range of color cosmetics inspired by his muses. Dubbed "Antonio's Girls" each product showcases one of his three icons -- Jerry Hall, Pat Cleveland, and Marissa Berenson -- and we're obsessed with the high-octane brights incorporated in the eye and lip palettes. Lopez's collection also boasts tawny neutral options, and the face palettes are perfect for creating the sculpted cheekbones popularized by the new romantics of the time. '80s-inspired makeup rarely goes mainstream, but since MAC's latest launch veers more toward couture than valley girl, you can totally work the look outside the realm of Halloween. Find the Antonio Lopez collection in stores and on maccosmetics.com starting September 12. Click the photo to preview the entire collection!

Lip Palette in Fuchsia

This trio of lip shades ($28; maccosmetics.com in September) includes MAC's famed Candy Yum Yum, Moxie, and Violetta lipsticks (left to right), which can be worn individually or blended together for a custom hue.
Lip Palette in Red

Finding your perfect red lipstick is a breeze, thanks to these three sanguine tones ($28; maccosmetics.com in September).
Lip Palette in Nude

This palette of neutrals ($28; maccosmetics.com in September) includes shimmery, matte, and intense finishes to match every mood.
Face Palette in Pink

Use the matte brown and shimmery illuminating powders to create a perfect contour, then blend the candy pink onto the apples of your cheeks ($46; maccosmetics.com in September).
Face Palette in Coral

The peachy keen blush imparts a believable summery flush ($46; maccosmetics.com in September).
Eye Palette in Violet

Feeling bold? Add a splash of purple to your tried-and-true smoky eye with these six shadows ($44; maccosmetics.com in September).
Eye Palette in Teal

Blue eye shadow is definitive of '80s-era makeup, but the look gets a fashion-forward twist with this turquoise palette ($44; maccosmetics.com in September). Use the muted neutrals to balance the more-vivid offerings.
Eye Palette in Bronze

One way to make the '80s winged-out shadow more appropriate for everyday wear? Stick to warm neutrals like these ($44; maccosmetics.com in September), and keep the shimmer subtle.
Mirror and Blush Brush

Use this duo ($25 and $39; maccosmetics.com in September) to impart a runway-inspired glow.
Tote and Makeup Bag

In addition to fitting our beauty essentials, these cosmetic carry-alls also make quite the statement when displayed on our vanities ($55 and $40; maccosmetics.com in September).

