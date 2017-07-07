MAC Just Launched Its Shiniest Lip Gloss Collection Ever

Back in the early aughts, MAC's ultra-glossy, super shiny lip gloss got just has much hype as a Kylie Lip Kit. It was the tube to have in your handbag—just ask Paris Hilton. And thanks to the brand's re-released Dazzleglass collection, it still is. Honestly, it might just make you toss your matte liquid lippies (temporarily) to the side.

After a brief hiatus, MAC has brought back its glittery lip gloss lineup, Dazzleglass, permanently. It consists of 16 glittery, lustrous, and shimmering different colors, from several different versions of pink to a comet blue to even a deep purple. Basically, every shade you'd ever want.

What's even better than a new tube of glitter lip gloss? The fact that you don't have to sit on a waitlist to get your hands on them. Dazzleglass is officially out now online and in stores—and you can shop them all for 21 bucks a pop, below.

1 of 16 Courtesy

MAC Dazzelglass in Sugarrimmed

MAC $21 SHOP NOW
2 of 16 Courtesy

MAC Dazzleglass in Smile

MAC $21 SHOP NOW
3 of 16 Courtesy

MAC Dazzleglass in Steppin' Out

MAC $21 SHOP NOW
4 of 16 Courtesy

MAC Dazzleglass in Rags to Riches

MAC $21 SHOP NOW
5 of 16 Courtesy

MAC Dazzleglass in Moth to Flame

MAC $21 SHOP NOW
6 of 16 Courtesy

MAC Dazzleglass in Love Alert

MAC $21 SHOP NOW
7 of 16 Courtesy

MAC Dazzleglass in Money Honey

MAC $21 SHOP NOW
8 of 16 Courtesy

MAC Dazzleglass in Like Venus

MAC $21 SHOP NOW
9 of 16 Courtesy

MAC Dazzleglass in Get Rich Quick

MAC $21 SHOP NOW
10 of 16 Courtesy

MAC Dazzleglass in Extra Amps

MAC $21 SHOP NOW
11 of 16 Courtesy

MAC Dazzleglass in Funtabulous

MAC $21 SHOP NOW
12 of 16 Courtesy

MAC Dazzleglass in Date Night

MAC $21 SHOP NOW
13 of 16 Courtesy

MAC Dazzleglass in Baby Sparks

MAC $21 SHOP NOW
14 of 16 Courtesy

MAC Dazzleglass in Comet Blue

MAC $21 SHOP NOW
15 of 16 Courtesy

MAC Dazzleglass in Pleasure Principal

MAC $21 SHOP NOW
16 of 16 Courtesy

MAC Dazzleglass in Boys Go Crazy

MAC $21 SHOP NOW

