One of our favorite things about MAC is that the brand is consistently churning out new collections and collaborations with our favorite celebs, films, and fashion designers that we just have to have. The worst part? Most of the products are limited edition and don't become a part of the brand's permanent color collection.

So when you scoop out that last bit at the bottom of your champagne nude lipstick from Mariah Carey's holiday collection, yes, it's really gone forever—or so we thought. MAC actually has a secret sale section on their website that has gone unnoticed by everyone except the brand's diehard fans.

You can access the sale section by clicking on "Goodbye" in the toolbar on MAC's site. Once the sale section's page loads, you'll find all of the brand's final sale products. These are the items that are about to phased out or discontinued. The best part? They're all 40% off—yes, really.

As the banner at the top of the page exclaims, "GET 40% OFF – GRAB THEM BEFORE THEY’RE GONE FOR GOOD! PRICES AS MARKED. NO FURTHER DISCOUNTS APPLY." A few of the goods you can score on discount? $12 lipsticks, $27 eyeshadow palettes, and $13 magnetized eyeshadows.

It might not be as sweet as the free lipstick that MAC gave out to celebrate National Lipstick Day earlier this summer, but the sale section lets you stock up on limited-edition products that you fell in love with before you have to say "Goodbye" to them forever, or you know, resort to bidding on them once they hit eBay.