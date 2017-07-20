Now You Can Score Discounted MAC Products at Nordstrom Rack

Now when you stop into Nordstrom Rack to score designer shoes at half the price, you and totally restock your MAC makeup collection. According to WWD, MAC Cosmetics beauty products will now be sold at a discount at the affordable retailer you know and love so dearly.

WWD reports that MAC Cosmetics will be sending discontinued products at 20 to 55 percent off to Nordstrom Rack in order to make room for new launches and other popular products in the permanent collection. So if you can no longer score your favorite hot pink lipstick at the MAC counter in Macy's, you might be in luck.

And now that MAC has launched at Ulta Beauty, getting your hands on high-performing products is easier than ever.