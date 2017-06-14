Daily Beauty Buzz: Lupita Nyong'o's Magenta Lipstick

As far as we know, Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o has never feared a bold lipstick shade or a bright eyeliner pencil. In fact, she takes the two beauty statements and wears them together.

For the Women In Film 2017 Crystal + Lucy Awards, Nyong’o showed up to the red carpet wearing ultra-pigmented magenta lipstick and metallic blue eyeliner. That's two '80s beauty staples in one moment, and she not only proved that age-old "eyes or lips" rule is done and over, she also proved it can be done in a really modern way.

Celebrity makeup artist Nick Barose reached for Lancôme Color Design Matte Lip Crayon in #320 Partner in Crime ($24; macys.com) to create her lip look. The creamy pencil comes to a precise point, so you're able to line your lips first and then fill in the rest of your lips with the pigment.

The hot pink is a must for summer, but it's also available in nine other shades. Just an FYI if it's time to revamp your collection...