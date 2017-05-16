This Smudge-Proof Gel Pencil is the Permanent Marker of Eyeliner

Image zoom Lorenzo Palizzolo/Getty

No one should ever accept the fate and pure frustration and that is untended smudged liner, and Lune + Aster’s latest (and possible greatest) formulation will ensure that no one will have to. Trust me when I say the cosmetics brand has launched a new gel pencil that is basically the permanent marker of eyeliner.

There are a lot of products out there that promise budge-proof power for hours on end, but many don’t live up to the claims of actually staying where you put it. And honestly, we spend far top long precisely applying eyeliner to our upper lash lines to find it smeared under our eyes, raccoon status, two hours later. The Lune+Aster Dawn to Dusk Gel Eyeliner ($22; bluemercury.com), though, isn't messing around.

Becuase it's gel, it glides over your skin, forming a heavily pigmented line with total ease. You barely need to press down on your skin, which is ideal for the sensitive and hard-to-reach eyelid area, and the waterproof formula promises 14-hours of wear. If you do want a smudged out look, we recommend blending it out with your fingers immediately after applying, because this stuff locks in place fast.

One of the very reasons I've always stayed away from eyeliner is because racoon eyes is my personal makeup pet-peeve, and I got so sick of constantly worrying about my eyeliner traveling. This product, with its comfort, amazing wear, and color selection of black, navy, hunter green, and more, will convert any weary eyeliner wearer.

The video below was taken about 20 seconds after swatching it on my skin, and the line stands up to the pressure of my finger trying to smear it out.