Can't Stop Talking About Lucy Hale's Vampy Lipstick from the Much Music Video Awards

Toronto was definitely the place to be last night. Celebs flocked to the Canadian city to attend the iHeart Much Music Video Awards hosted by Gigi Hadid. And while the model stunned with her five (!!!) outfit changes and multiple hairdos during the show, the red carpet had also plenty of gorgeous beauty looks to offer. And one that really stood out to us (read: we want to copy ASAP) was Lucy Hale's dramatic vampy lip that she paired with a sleek bob. Naturally, we had to know all the details about it.

Sleek and Vampy for Much Music Awards @lucyhale @markgirl #iheartradioca #mmva2016 #lucyhale #toronto 💋👑 A photo posted by Kelsey Deenihan (@kdeenihan) on Jun 19, 2016 at 8:52pm PDT

Celebrity artist Kelsey Deenihan kept Hale's eye makeup elegant by applying the maroon shade from mark.'s The Dot Neutral Palette and topping it off with two coats of mark. Lash Act Mascara in black. But what we really freaked out over was that dark lipstick shade, which happens to be a trend that this Pretty Little Liar always wears like a champ. Her killer dark lip is *drum roll*... Chanel Rouge Allure in 109.

You can fit one more tube in your makeup bag, right?

It was just another day of Lucy Hale slaying it.