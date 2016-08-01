Lucy Hale’s Glowing Skin Routine, Explained

My actual reaction when I saw Lucy Hale’s pics from the 2016 Teen Choice Awards? I think it went a little something like this…

“OMG, SHE’S ACTUALLY GLOWING.”

All caps because, well, I was basically screaming. Girlfriend looked downright amazing, and I needed to know the exact product details. As you and I both now know, many times getting that glow all comes down to what formulas were layered together.

So what did Lucy do? Her makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan started by prepping her skin with Kate Somerville Goat Milk Moisturizer ($65; nordstrom.com) and Murad Invisiblur Serum. Both are products I have tried and L-O-V-E.

The serum is a must for blurring fine lines and any uneven texture.

Next, Kelsey buffed in a light veil of YSL Touché Eclate Foundation ($58; nordstrom.com) and followed it up with mark. Glowdacious Illuminating Powder in Amped Up ($13; avon.com) to give L a little glow and some contour.

"Sticking with the fresh skin theme, I then added La Prairie Radiant Cream Blush in Berry Glow ($70; nordstrom.com) on the apples of the cheeks and topped it off with mark. Touch & Glow in Pearly Glow to play off the pops of pink in the dress.”

For the eyes, Kelsey opted for cream shadow, brown liner, and mascara, while she picked up mark. All Butter Now Lip Treat in Bare All mixed with Baby Me for her pout.

Now that’s a glow recipe we can get behind.