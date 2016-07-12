This Makeup Artist Turned Herself Into Meryl Streep

Remember that Jack Sparrow makeup transformation with the uncanny perfection? What about the almost too accurate transformation into Queen Elizabeth? Well, if you thought those were cool, then it's about to get even more real with Meryl Streep added to the mix, thanks to makeup artist (and perhaps wizard?) Lucia Pittalis.

On Instagram, Lucia blessed the world with more of her Hollywood-worthy makeup magic. Her goal this time: To recreate Meryl Streep's character, Emmeline Pankhurst, from the movie, Suffragette. Uh, mission definitely accomplished.

Turning into Meryl Streep-Emmeline Pankhurst in Suffragette. Thanks a lot to #skycinema and all the amazing staff! Costumes: Helen Wrigglesworth Hair Assistant: Natasia Charlotte Demetriou #skycinema #makeover #makeuptransformations #merylstreep A photo posted by Lucia Pittalis (@lucia_pittalis) on Jul 10, 2016 at 5:39am PDT

We were super impressed with that unreal Dory transformation, but now we are just blown away by how convincing this Meryl Streep look is. Just, how?! Like brb, let me just throw my Meryl Streep makeup on.