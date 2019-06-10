This Best-Selling Mascara Primer Will Add Tons of Volume to Your Lashes — and It’s Only $6

Image zoom Jovana Rikalo/Stocksy

Amazon shoppers tend to be in the know on some of the best beauty finds out there — from under-the-radar hair treatments to anti-aging serums, many of the best-selling beauty products on the retail giant’s site have serious cult followings. Though it may seem like the brands of the hottest Amazon beauty buys are unrecognizable most of the time, there are a lot of well-known brands customers are loyal to (hello, Neutrogena makeup removing wipes!), which is the case for this best-selling lash primer from L’Oreal Paris.

While you’ve probably come across the Voluminous Lash Boosting Primer when browsing your local drugstore, you probably had no idea that Amazon shoppers swear by it — close to 1,300 customers have left it perfect five-star reviews. It’s actually the number two best-selling lash enhancer — right behind the ever-popular Pronexa Hairgenics Eyelash Serum. The $6 primer is meant to enhance your mascara and help it stay put throughout the day (aka, no smudges or flakes), as well as condition your lashes to give them a volumizing boost. Customers say it’s definitely a bargain for the results it produces, which is ultra long and thick lashes that last all day.

“I was skeptical at first, but now I’m an addict. This voluminous primer works — A MUST BUY FOR MASCARA USERS! I typically use waterproof mascara but the curl effect wears off after about an hour, my lashes basically start dropping so I have to re-curl a few times throughout the day. This product has eliminated my problems so it saves me a ton a time. I actually look forward to doing my eye makeup now and don't know how I ever lived without this,” one shopper wrote. “It make the lash hairs thicker, separates the hairs (helping to fill the gaps making lashes look fuller) and it helps mascara adhere easily and evenly. PLUS it makes my eyelashes look WAYYYYYY better, so it definitely lives up to my expectation. I have sensitive eyes, wear contacts, and have been using this for almost a month, I've had ZERO issues in that area.”

Many reviewers also noted that compared to higher-end primers, the L’Oreal Paris primer does the trick just as well — if not better — and won’t burn a hole in your wallet.

“I have tried many primers, some from expensive cosmetics lines, and this primer from L'Oreal is by far superior to all I have tried. It glides onto my lashes with even, smooth strokes with no clumping or flaking, giving my lashes a perfect base for my mascara. I get a perfect finish using only one coat of this primer and then one coat of mascara.”

Whether you’ve been looking for an inexpensive trick to give your lashes some extra oomph — or just need something to help your mascara stay on during the summer heat — L’Oreal Paris’ beloved lash primer just might do the trick.