Amazon Just Revealed the Mascara Shoppers Bought Most Yesterday — and It's Still on Sale

We don’t always advocate for following a crowd, but when a large swath of Amazon shoppers uses precious time on Cyber Monday to shop the same mascara over and over, it’s probably worth taking a cue.

In a press release today, Amazon revealed that shoppers purchased over four million beauty products on Cyber Monday alone, which contributed to the success of the retailer’s record-breaking weekend sales. Of the top-selling beauty products, one mascara was bought more than any other: L'Oreal Paris’ Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara. If you missed the chance to score the drugstore favorite on sale, well, you didn’t actually miss anything because a set of two is still marked down by nearly 40 percent.

Shop now: $12 (Originally $20); amazon.com

In the reviews section for the waterproof mascara on Amazon, where you’ll find over 2,400 perfect five-star ratings, customers regale the L’Oreal Paris product as “the best mascara I have ever used,” the “best mascara I have ever had and used,” the “best dupe for the Too Faced mascara and a way better price” — you get it. On top of being all sorts of bests, this mascara is touted for its long-wear prowess and smudge resistance against rain and humidity. Some reviewers say the mascara has their lashes looking so long and full, they’ve even ditched falsies.

You can shop the mascara individually as well, but the markdown is substantially higher when you buy a set of two. Shop the lengthening and volumizing waterproof mascara while you can get a pair for under $13, and you’ll be on your way to feathery, flake-free lashes for less than anyone would expect.