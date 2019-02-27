It’s Impossible to Make a Mistake Using This Mascara — and It’s Only $13

Image zoom Courtesy

I'm the "Daria" of my friends because my realist approach to life reminds them of the '90s cartoon character. Along with the current politics and dating in New York, I'm also super cynical about gimmicky beauty products.

Trendy ingredients like CBD oil, color-changing formulas, and unconventional packaging are examples of what can make a product seem like a novelty. L'Oréal Paris' new Unlimited Mascara could easily be thrown into this mix.

The mascara has an adjustable wand that can be used straight or clicked to a 45-degree angle, plus a tapered rubber brush. These features are meant to make it easier for you to reach the root of your lashes, plus get all of those tiny hairs near the inner corners of your eyes. As for the actual formula, it's a triple threat. The creamy, clump-free mascara lengthens, volumizes, and defines lashes. Even Unlimited's tube is unique. The dome shape reminds me of a fragrance bottle. Though the mascara just hit U.S. drugstores, it's been a hit in Europe where it launched last year.

As far as makeup goes, applying mascara is relatively easy. A few swipes on both eyes takes less than a minute and will get the job done. It's people who are set on getting Every. Single. Lash. that find mascara hard. I'm one of those people so, I was pleasantly surprised that Unlimited does live up to all of the hype and is, in fact, game-changing.

Getting mascara on the lashes near the inner corner of my eyes has always been frustrating. I hold the wand at just the slightly wrong angle, or worse, my hand shakes, I end up with a mascara splotch or brush stamp on my skin. Clicking the wand so I can get into those tiny lashes at a 45-degree angle really makes a world of difference because it makes the application look completely even every time.

It only took me one try to like this mascara because of how long and full it makes my lashes, but I really fell in love with it when a fellow beauty industry peer asked me what mascara I was wearing. The uber-affordable $13 price tag helps, too.