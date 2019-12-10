Amazon's Having a Major Sale on Best-Selling Mascara, and Prices Start at $4

Image zoom maybelline/Instagram

Mascara lovers, listen up: Your favorite tube may be discounted for as low as $4 on Amazon right now.

The retail giant has been hosting a 12 Days of Deals event (which ends this week, by the way), marking down prices on everything from electronics to fashion. In the midst of it all, it’s also offering some serious deals on mascara, including favorite brands like Maybelline and L'Oréal Paris. A handful of tubes in the top 10 best-selling mascara category are on sale — while their original prices don’t break the bank, it’s certainly a steal to snag your fave for under $10.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $4 (Originally $8); amazon.com; $5 (Originally $9); amazon.com

You can also grab primers and bundles on sale, like two tubes of the raved-about L'Oréal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara for just $12, and a two-pack of L'Oréal Paris’ Lash Boosting Primer for $9. But if you’re eyeing anything, you’ll want to add it to your cart sooner rather than later — we’re not sure how long everything will be on sale, and some products are already going out of stock.

Related: This New Gift Set From Amazon’s Best-Selling Mascara Brand Includes Three Tubes for Just $13

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $8 (Originally $10); amazon.com; $6 (Originally $8); amazon.com; $7 with coupon (Originally $10); amazon.com

Whether you’re stocking up for your own mascara collection, or are looking for the perfect stocking stuffers, you can’t go wrong with this sale.