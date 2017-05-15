Elle Fanning Is Now a L'Oréal Paris Ambassador 

Elle Fanning doesn’t shy away from a beauty dare. Pastel pink hair, glitter tears, bedazzled headbands—we’ve seen it all. So it should really come as no surprise to anyone that she has just been named a L'Oréal Paris Ambassador.

The new L’Oréalista, who made her official announcement on Instagram, joins the team alongside spokespeople veterans like Blake Lively, Julianne Moore, Eva Longoria, and Liya Kebede.

"I can FINALLY let you all in on the mega SURPRISE!!!! I am officially a #lorealista !!!!! Thank you @lorealmakeup for welcoming me into your EMPOWERING and FABULOUS family!!! I am beyond proud to represent a company that celebrates WOMEN!!! BECAUSE WE ARE ALL #WORTHIT,” she wrote on Instagram.

The 19-year-old actress will officially kick off her role at the 70th Cannes Film Festival (so expect beauty inspo!), while her first beauty campaign will be for the brand's new Paradise mascara.

"Elle is a natural choice for the brand as it highlights our love for beauty and cinema. Indeed, she is the face for the new generation as an accomplished actress, but also an inspiring canvas for makeup artists. I am sure that we will have a fruitful collaboration together," noted L’Oréal Paris Global President Pierre-Emmanuel Angeloglou in a statement.

Here's hoping that Fanning gets her own signature pink just like all her fellow L'Oréal ladies.