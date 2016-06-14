If You Love Earth Tones, You Need This Palette in Your Collection

When I saw Kate Bosworth step foot on the red carpet at the Met Gala this year, I seriously freaked out over her eyeshadow. The simple wash of terracotta over her lids was so dramatic and simple at the very same time. Naturally, I was yearning to copy her ASAP. Luckily for me, I met the LORAC Pro Palette 3 shortly thereafter, and my shadow dreams came true. The entire palette is filled with gorgeous neutrals that have just a little more oomph to them. I'll be carrying this with me all through the summer and into the fall. Yep, it's just that versatile. Get the scoop on my latest obsession, below.

What It's Called:

LORAC PRO Palette 3

How Much It Will set You Back:

A new lululemon sports bra... or $44; ulta.com

What Makes It Special:

This is the third adaptation of the brand’s iconic PRO Palette. These earth-toned shades are ultra-pigmented and can be used wet or dry.

Who’s It For?

Anyone who wants to shade, shadow, highlight, line, and define their eyes with earthy, natural tones. These shades are universally flattering.

When to Use It:

It's flattering on light, medium, and deep tones. This palette, which holds the perfect balance of matte and shimmer shades, can create a look for any occasion.

What It Feels Like:

Super soft, blendable, cream-like powder.

What It Smells Like:

No fragrance, natch.

What the Experts Are Saying:

"For 2016, eyeshadow looks are taking a step back from the dark and heavily smoked lids and opting more for lighter, earthier washes of color. This palette is perfect to capture that trend of the moment," says Dean Fournier, LORAC Pro Head Artist

What the Internet Is Saying: