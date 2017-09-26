6 Lipsticks That Will Instantly Make Your Pout Look Bigger

Fact: we used a certain lip-plumping gloss so often back in high school, even a passing whiff of the stuff reminds us of the intense tingling sensation we used to endure.

Thankfully, things are much easier these days.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Certain finishes and colors alone can instantly create the appearance of bigger lips, without the burn associated with the old-school stuff. Matte formulas—either liquid or traditional—never fail to create a more ample appearance, and as an added bonus, can make the act of over-lining seem more subtle due to the lack of shine. Alternately, creative placement of your favorite gloss has the ability to pull a light trick that gives off a super-plump finish.

Here, we put together a list of six lip colors that can help you fake a bigger pout. Keep scrolling to shop each one now.

VIDEO: The Real Cost of Microblading and Other Beauty Procedures