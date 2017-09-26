6 Lipsticks That Will Instantly Make Your Pout Look Bigger

Fact: we used a certain lip-plumping gloss so often back in high school, even a passing whiff of the stuff reminds us of the intense tingling sensation we used to endure.
Thankfully, things are much easier these days.
Certain finishes and colors alone can instantly create the appearance of bigger lips, without the burn associated with the old-school stuff. Matte formulas—either liquid or traditional—never fail to create a more ample appearance, and as an added bonus, can make the act of over-lining seem more subtle due to the lack of shine. Alternately, creative placement of your favorite gloss has the ability to pull a light trick that gives off a super-plump finish.
Here, we put together a list of six lip colors that can help you fake a bigger pout. Keep scrolling to shop each one now.
