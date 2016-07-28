Here's What Lipstick You Should Wear Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Currently, there are about 12 astrology books in my at-home library. Apart from the beauty products that are taking over my bedroom (one can really never have too many moisturizers, right?), it’s my biggest collection. I’m obsessed with studying the common traits of different signs and figuring out people’s birthdays based on their quirks or habits. Something I’ve said more times than I can count about boys I’ve dated? “Of course he’s an Aries. Of course.” They get me every time.

Now you can see why I’m particularly interested in how my sign dictates my beauty choices… or at least picking a product that meshes with my zodiac status. That’s why, in honor of National Lipstick Day, we enlisted the help of Astrologer Rebecca Gordon, founder of My Path Astrology and a pro who filled us in on the best lipstick shades and finishes for each sign. Whether you’re a Cancer like me or proud of your Leo lion self, we've got your answers below.

