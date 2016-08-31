Are Lip Oils the New Lip Gloss?

Lip gloss might be the obvious pick when you’re attempting to get a glossy lip. I mean, the adjective literally points to the product that won us (and every pop princess) over in the early aughts. But besides its understood dominance over the glossy lip category, it’s not the only way to get the look. I’m never gonna hate on my favorite mauve-y pink from MAC, but lip oils are having a moment. 

While they do a damn good job at giving you just a hint of sheen with zero color, brands are working a touch of pigment into the oil formula, too. So whether you're just interested in topping off your lips with some nourishment and shine before leaving the house, fulfilling the no-makeup lover's dream, or want to play up the red lip in a new way, this genre has got you covered. Check out a few I've got my eyes on below. 

1 of 5 Courtesy

essence prettifying lip oil 

While this formula is available in a pink and a purple, I'm loving this honey-hued version, which utilizes jojoba oil to give your pout a blast of moisture. 

2 of 5 Courtesy

Estée Lauder Genuine Glow Reviving Oil Lip Tint

A lip oil and lip tint in one, this product gives your lips a rosy "just bitten" shade with a glossy finish. 

3 of 5 Courtesy

Yes to Miracle Oil Primrose Lip Oil 

While Yes To got me with their coconut lip oil a while ago (it makes the perfect topper to a nude lip, FYI), this primrose lip oil is a new favorite. It gives just the right amount of sheen and goes gloriously with a coral cheek.

4 of 5 Courtesy

Milk Makeup Oil Lip Stain

Another lip oil with a tint of pigment, Milk Makeup's "Tude" leaves a light stain of color, but nourishes your pout at the same time with an ingredient compilation of olive oil and vitamin E. 

5 of 5 Courtesy

Lancôme Juicy Shaker 

This was the talk of the town when it first launched, and for very good reason. The Juicy Shaker is a revolutionary mix of lip oils and pigment, but we have to admit, shaking up the teeny-tiny cocktail shaker is probs the best part. Oh, and the fact that it comes in like, 20 different shades. Yes, including blue. 

