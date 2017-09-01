You Can Support Hurricane Harvey Relief with This Purple Lipstick

Here’s yet another way you can donate to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts and help victims of the devastating storm in Houston, Texas. On top of donating to charities and organizations like the Salvation Army and the Red Cross, you can make purchases that have pledged to directly donate to the cause, too.

Lime Crime has announced that from now until September 12, 100% of the proceeds made from sales of the Matte Velvetine Liquid Lipstick in Beet It ($20; limecrime.com) will go to the Red Cross’ efforts.

Beet It, Hurricane Harvey! 100% of sales from BEET IT Velvetine will go to Red Cross to benefit the victims of #HurricaneHarvey. We are also offering Free Worldwide Shipping on orders $20+ right now. Beet It campaign will run through 9/12. #staystronghouston A post shared by Lime Crime (@limecrimemakeup) on Aug 29, 2017 at 12:47pm PDT

The lipstick is a deep vampy and highly pigmented purple and dries to a matte, transfer-proof finish.

