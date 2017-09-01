You Can Support Hurricane Harvey Relief with This Purple Lipstick

Here’s yet another way you can donate to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts and help victims of the devastating storm in Houston, Texas. On top of donating to charities and organizations like the Salvation Army and the Red Cross, you can make purchases that have pledged to directly donate to the cause, too.
Lime Crime has announced that from now until September 12, 100% of the proceeds made from sales of the Matte Velvetine Liquid Lipstick in Beet It ($20; limecrime.com) will go to the Red Cross’ efforts.
VIDEO: The Crazy Cost of a Lifetime of Beauty
The lipstick is a deep vampy and highly pigmented purple and dries to a matte, transfer-proof finish.
RELATED: See All the Celebrities Sending Their Support to Hurricane Harvey Victims
Click here for even more ways to help and support victims of the hurricane.