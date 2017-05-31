Lily-Rose Depp’s White Eyeliner Will Make You Ditch Your Little Black Pencil 

Masatoshi Okauchi/REX/Shutterstock
Victoria Moorhouse
May 31, 2017 @ 2:30 pm

Lily-Rose Depp’s Chanel gig continues to deliver beauty magic. This time, it’s with the breathtakingly beautiful floral headpieces and mod white eyeliner that she wore while walking the Metiers D'art Collection Paris Cosmopolite show in Tokyo. The beauty look was adopted by all the models on the runway, but each wore a unique headpiece in multiple colors and with various veils and appliqués. And in news that we can only imagine would delight your inner Blair Waldorf, it might be proof that headbands are making a comeback. Back in January, we also saw fantasy floral headpieces make an appearance on the Christian Dior Haute Couture runway. Not only that, but the precise white cat-eye creates a graphic look that not even the classic black pencil can compete with.

Keep scrolling for an up-close look at Chanel’s take on the cat-eye, accessorized updos, and more.

1 of 4 Ken Ishii/Getty

CHANEL Metiers D'art Collection Paris Cosmopolite

2 of 4 Masatoshi Okauchi/REX/Shutterstock

CHANEL Metiers D'art Collection Paris Cosmopolite

3 of 4 Masatoshi Okauchi/REX/Shutterstock

CHANEL Metiers D'art Collection Paris Cosmopolite

4 of 4 Masatoshi Okauchi/REX/Shutterstock

CHANEL Metiers D'art Collection Paris Cosmopolite

