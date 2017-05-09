Daily Beauty Buzz: Lily Collins's Red Lip 

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Erin Lukas
May 09, 2017 @ 11:15 am

A few examples of when you can’t go wrong with a classic: Cheese and pepperoni on pizza, wearing a LBD to a party, and swiping on a matte red lipstick before heading to said party.

At the Panthere De Cartier Party in L.A. last weekend, Lily Collins embraced two staples by pairing her black, plunging-neckline dress with a matte red lip. While we can’t speak for Collins, our post-party ritual always involves ordering a late-night pizza.

RELATED: Lily Collins on Being Brave Enough to Share Her Story

But, circling back to the actress’s makeup. Matte lipsticks get a bad rep for being dry, but if you want to rock a crimson shade like Collins, try a tube that’s enriched with hydrating ingredients like Lancôme’s L’Absolu Rouge Hydrating Shaping Lipstick in Absolute Rouge ($32; lancome-usa.com).

The To the Bone star kept the rest of her look simple with glowing skin, a wash of shimmery brown eyeshadow, and her signature full brows groomed. Her tousled lob and swept-back bangs were an effortless touch that kept her overall look fresh and modern.

VIDEO: The Hottest Lipstick Trends Through the Decades

As they say: Full brows, red lip, can't lose. (Ok, we may have just made that up.)

7 Drugstore Matte Lipsticks That Could Pass for Designer
<p>Maybelline Color Sensational Loaded Bold Lipstick in Orange Danger</p>
Maybelline Color Sensational Loaded Bold Lipstick in Orange Danger

Not quite pink, not quite orange, this warm melon-coral hybrid adds a touch of warmth to any skin tone.

Courtesy
Maybelline $6 SHOP NOW
<p>L'Oréal Paris Infallible Pro-Matte Gloss</p>
L'Oréal Paris Infallible Pro-Matte Gloss

Don't be fooled by the term "gloss" in the product name. Though the liquid lipstick glides onto lips, any sign of shine vanishes once the creamy formula dries. Best part: all 10 colors, which range from nude to deep berry, are under $10 each!

Courtesy
L'Oreal Paris $8 SHOP NOW
<p>Revlon Matte Balm</p>
Revlon Matte Balm

Traditional balms tend to have a reputation for being sheer and well, basic. But this pigment-rich chubby stick offers full coverage without compromising moisture. Its Triple Butter Complex allows the color to smooth right onto your lips with just one swipe.

Courtesy
Revlon $7 SHOP NOW
<p>E.L.F. Velvet Matte Lipstick</p>
E.L.F. Velvet Matte Lipstick

You'll have to hurry and catch these lipsticks while they're still in stores. For just $3 each, they're flying off shelves everywhere and it's no wonder why. Infused with argan oil, rose extract, and vitamin E, each color will keep your lips nourished under any of its rich colors. 

Courtesy
E.L.F. $3 SHOP NOW
<p>NYX Lip Lingerie</p>
NYX Lip Lingerie

If your style sensibility errs on the subtle side, try a nude option. With twelve muted shades in the collection, there's a neutral hue that will complement just about any complexion.  

Courtesy
NYX $7 SHOP NOW
<p>Burt's Bees Lip Crayon</p>
Burt's Bees Lip Crayon

For those looking for a natural option, this will be your new go-to. The collection of sophisticated reds, pinks, and nudes pack in the perfect blend of pigment and moisture and are compact enough to tuck into your purse for on-the-go touch-ups. 

Courtesy
Burt's Bees $6 SHOP NOW
<p>Sonia Kashuk Knock Out Beauty Matte Lipstick in Power Punch</p>
Sonia Kashuk Knock Out Beauty Matte Lipstick in Power Punch

Channel your '50s Hollywood glamour icon (Miss Monroe? Liz Taylor?) with this vibrant red lip. Your stunning smile will turn heads—as will the artful packaging as you touch up your look. 

Courtesy
Sonia Kashuk $12 SHOP NOW
