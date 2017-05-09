Daily Beauty Buzz: Lily Collins's Red Lip 

A few examples of when you can’t go wrong with a classic: Cheese and pepperoni on pizza, wearing a LBD to a party, and swiping on a matte red lipstick before heading to said party.

At the Panthere De Cartier Party in L.A. last weekend, Lily Collins embraced two staples by pairing her black, plunging-neckline dress with a matte red lip. While we can’t speak for Collins, our post-party ritual always involves ordering a late-night pizza.

RELATED: Lily Collins on Being Brave Enough to Share Her Story

But, circling back to the actress’s makeup. Matte lipsticks get a bad rep for being dry, but if you want to rock a crimson shade like Collins, try a tube that’s enriched with hydrating ingredients like Lancôme’s L’Absolu Rouge Hydrating Shaping Lipstick in Absolute Rouge ($32; lancome-usa.com).

The To the Bone star kept the rest of her look simple with glowing skin, a wash of shimmery brown eyeshadow, and her signature full brows groomed. Her tousled lob and swept-back bangs were an effortless touch that kept her overall look fresh and modern.

VIDEO: The Hottest Lipstick Trends Through the Decades

As they say: Full brows, red lip, can't lose. (Ok, we may have just made that up.)