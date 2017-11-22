Daily Beauty Buzz: Lily Collins's Magenta Lipstick

Image zoom Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Heading into the holiday season, red lipstick is the shining star. It’s not anything we’re going to argue with, but if you do feel the need to switch it up (or maybe the crimson hue doesn’t go with your dress), get like Lily Collins and break out the hot pink.

The actress attended the Independent 2018 Spirit Awards press conference wearing her signature cat-eye and paired it with a pigmented matte magenta lipstick that served as the focal point of her entire beauty look.

To copy Collins, we suggest using first lining your lips with a hot pink lip liner and filling in your lips with a matte lipstick like Lancôme L'Absolu Rouge in Attraction ($32; sephora.com). Use the very tip of a Beautyblender with concealer to clean up any mishaps around your lips, and be sure to blot to ensure the color doesn't transfer to your teeth.

The cool-toned pink lippie, which was applied by celebrity makeup artist Fiona Stiles, played well with her green and blue floral dress, and its bold nature was balanced out with her low-key, effortless waves, which were created by celebrity hairstylist Gregory Russell.