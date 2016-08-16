Laura Mercier Is Celebrating 20 Years in the Best Possible Way

Thankfully we can't remember a time when Laura Mercier wasn't creating amazing makeup (we're legit obsessed with her Candleglow Soft Luminous Foundation, among other things), but the brand is celebrating its 20th year in the beauty business with some launches that are making our hearts pitter patter.

Perhaps the most exciting is The Iconics—a veritable junior version of your dream cosmetics wardrobe. The set, which retails for $170, includes mini sizes of such classic products as Laura Mercier's Face Polish, Translucent Setting Powder, Matte Radiance Baked Powder, Lip Glace in Bellini, and full-sized Velour Lovers Lip Colour in Mon Cheri, Full Blown Volume Supreme Lash Building Mascara, and so much more. Plus it's housed in super adorbs packaging that looks like a lingerie chest.

If the perfect lip is more your jam, you'll want to snap up Laura's Leading Ladies Vault ($298), which features five lip shades honoring five of Mercier most famous iconic inspirations (like Vivien Leigh and Sophia Lauren). You'll find each color in Lip Glace, Creme Smooth Lip Colour, and Velour Lovers Lip Colour finishes, so no matter which texture you're feeling for your pout, you'll find it here.

And if you want to celebrate with Mercier in a more low key way, you'll totally dig the Laura's Leading Ladies Duet ($38 each), which showcases either the Sophia, Vivien, or Catherine shades in duo form, including both the Lip Glace and Velour Lovers Lip Colour version of each.

With birthday treats this pretty, we wish Mercier would celebrate every single year.