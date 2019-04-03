Julia Roberts’ Favorite Mascara Has Hundreds of Five-Star Reviews on Nordstrom

Image zoom Vera Anderson/Getty Images

If eyes are the window to the soul, it’s only natural we’d like to provide them the best-looking curtains. But, for as many eyelash products as there are on the market, way too much of our time is wasted looking for the holy grail that actually enhances instead of detracts.

Leave it to Julia Roberts to find the lengthening mascara of our dreams. The 51-year-old Homecoming star told InStyle that Lancôme’s Grandiôse Extrême Mascara was not only her favorite lash product, but her all-time makeup MVP. Having long admired Roberts’ impressively long and perfectly curled lashes, we’re convinced this product is our MVP, too.

In fact, hundreds of Nordstrom shoppers feel the same way, granting this product almost 450 near-perfect reviews. There’s a lot that can go wrong with a mascara — clumping, drying out, the formula being too liquid — but superfans think this product has cracked the code.

The success of this particular mascara comes partly from its formula, which on face value doesn’t appear all that different from those of its competitors. The success or failure of a mixture is often contingent on the thickeners added or withheld. With its Grandiôse Extrême Mascara, Lancôme found a perfect balance of spreadability and hold.

Its other winning feature is its brush. Short and long bristles are interspersed to efficiently distribute contact on all sides of your lashes. The longest fibers lengthen and add height, while the shorter ones add concentrated pigment and enhance the appearance of thick lashes.

To fans, this mascara’s superiority is obvious. “This is one of my favorite mascaras I’ve ever used,” writes one reviewer. “The brush shape is unique and makes it SO easy to reach every single eyelash (on both sides!). I also only need one coat to get the length I want! While this mascara is definitely length-focused, I feel like you get a natural-looking amount of volume, too. I love that I don’t ever have to worry about clumps with this mascara and I can wear it for 12+ hours and never experience any pesky black marks on my eyelid or below my eye! Highly recommend. It’s worth the price — I wear it every day and one tube lasts me about 3-4 months!”

Shop the lengthening mascara Julia Roberts has dubbed her makeup MVP for just $32 at Nordstrom.com.

Image zoom Nordstrom

To buy: $32; nordstrom.com