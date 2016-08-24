Lancôme Just Made It Even Easier to Score Custom Foundation

When Lancôme first unveiled their Le Teint Particulier Custom Made Makeup, we launched into the sort of happy dance that one does when one of our favorite beauty brands does something super innovative. A personalized foundation to match our very specific skin needs from a company whose formulas we've been obsessed with forever? Sign us up!

The only catch was that in order to experience this technological beauty wonder, one had to have access to either the Lancôme counter at Nordstrom Del Amo in Torrance, CA or Nordstrom Downtown Seattle in, you guessed it, Seattle. Not exactly convenient for the masses.

Get ready, kids, because now nine additional Nordstrom locations boast Lancome's Le Teint Particulier Custom Made Makeup, meaning even more beauty enthusiasts can finally snag that perfect foundation match (which couldn't come at a better time as our summer glow's days are numbered). The lucky stores include Nordstrom The Shoppes at Mission Viegjo (Mission Viejo, CA), Nordstrom The Villege at Corte Madera (Corte Madera, CA), Nordstrom South Coast Plaza (Costa Mesa, CA), Nordstrom Valley Fair (San Jose, CA), Nordstrom International Plaza (Tampa, FL), Nordstrom Michigan Avenue (Chicago, IL), Nordstrom Oakbrook Center (Oak Brook, IL), Nordstrom Tysons Corner Center (McLean, VA), and Nordstrom Southcenter (Tukila, WA).

For $80 you can pick up your own bespoke Le Teint Particulier foundation which comes with a custom consultation with a Lancôme Beauty Advisor so that your exact formula can be assessed. The bottle will come equipped with a Complexion ID to make the refill process super smooth. You can even choose between full, medium, or sheer coverage depending on your own foundation preference.

Just more proof that life is good.