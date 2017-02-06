Lady Gaga’s Shimmery Eye Makeup Will Go Down in Super Bowl History

If you’re yawning right now, it’s not because the Super Bowl bored you. It’s because you were up so late freaking out over everything that happened and replaying videos of Lady Gaga’s performance. While the suspension cable entrance was incredible, we think it’s her sparkly, shimmery eye makeup that will go down in halftime history.

"To create the look, I took inspiration from all of the iconic looks throughout Gaga’s career and just elevated it into something new," said makeup artist Sarah Tanno of her look. "I wanted her to be able to look at this 10 years from now and have it feel timeless."

Timeless it is for sure, but low-maintenance? Not really. Tanno used several layering techniques to get the look just right.

First, Tanno began by applying Marc Jacobs Beauty Twinkle Pop Stick Ayeshadow in Au Revoir 406 ($28; bergdorfgoodman.com) for a base. To create a lavender effect, she used Marc Jacobs Beauty Highlighter Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in Violet Femme 82 ($25; sephora.com) and blended it into the base.

RELATED: Every Sparkly Outfit from Lady Gaga's Halftime Performance

To add depth to the crease, she applied the purple shade in the Marc Jacobs About Last Night Style Eye Con No 20 Palette ($99; sephora.com) to the eye. She then brightened the purple tones in the crease and acoss the lid with Tease 202 from the Beauty Style Eye Con No 7. Plush Palette ($59; sephora.com).

Finally, she highlighted the brow bone with a pink shade and created a winged eyeliner look with the Highlighter Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in Blacquer 42 ($25; sephora.com) and the Magic Marc’er Precision Pen Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner in Blacquer ($30; sephora.com). The last step was mascara on the top and lower lashes.

And that hot pink lipstick? Complements of Le Marc Lip Crème Lipstick in Dashing 206 ($30; sephora.com) and Enamored Hi-Shine Gloss Lip Lacquer Lipgloss in 332 Hot Hot Hot ($28; sephora.com).

And yes, Lady Gaga did rock pastel pink hair for the show—c'mon, coordination is key! Her stylist Frederic Aspiras dip-dyed her ends using Matrix Color Sync Watercolors before creating her voluminous Super Bowl waves.