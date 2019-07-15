You Can FINALLY Order Lady Gaga’s New Beauty Line

Image zoom ladygaga/Instagram

It’s here! If you’ve been anxiously refreshing your phone every minute since hearing the news about Lady Gaga’s upcoming beauty brand launch, now’s the moment you’ve been waiting for.

As of 3 a.m. ET this morning on July 15, Lady Gaga’s HAUS LABORATORIES is finally available for pre-order on Amazon. Coinciding with the retailer’s earth shaking sale event, Prime Day, the HAUS launch is currently only available to Prime members (but you can sign up for a free trial now if you haven’t already).

The maximalist makeup line is everything we’ve come to expect and love from our generation’s diva of record. It includes six themed collections, each containing a RIP Lip Liner, Le Riot Lip Gloss, and Glam Attack all-over color.

As part of HAUS' launch with Amazon, the brand is also releasing nine exclusive, limited edition duos of the liners, glosses, and all-over shimmer powders. These two-piece sets will only be available during Prime Day (from July 15 to 16), and supplies are limited, so you’ll want to act fast.

The one catch, though, is that product won’t be available until September. By pre-ordering it, you’re guaranteed to be one of the very first people to try the line when it finally ships.

Shop the HAUS collections for $49 and the limited-edition duos starting at just $26 on Amazon.com.