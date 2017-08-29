Daily Beauty Buzz: Lady Gaga’s Glitter Cat Eye

Fact: Lady Gaga doesn’t know a boring beauty look, which means you can be sure she won’t stick to only the neutral shades of an eyeshadow palette. Our theory was exemplified in the glittery graphic cat-eye she wore to her Joanne World Tour concert at Citi Field in New York City.

Celebrity makeup artist and Marc Jacobs Beauty Global Artistry Ambassador Sarah Tanno created the graphic cat-eye wing with black eyeliner, which was also used on the bottom lash line, and filled in the lid and the space within the wings with silver glitter that coordinated with Gaga's on-stage costume.

RELATED: This Mask Saved My Dry, Bleached Hair

VIDEO: Lady Gaga Just Debuted Another Bold Hair Color

We don’t know the exact product breakdown Tanno used to create the eye look, but reaching for a richly pigmented eyeliner like the Marc Jacobs Beauty Highlighter Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner ($25; sephora.com) or a long-wearing formula like the Magic Marc’er Precision Pen Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner ($30; sephora.com) should help you achieve the dramatic wing Gaga wears so well.