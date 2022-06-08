This Brand Is Making the French Girl Beauty Look More Sustainable

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Hitting the bottom of your favorite lipstick is a bittersweet moment — especially if the bullet is gorgeous enough that you want to keep it. It might not seem justifiable to keep an empty lipstick for the sake of its packaging, but if it's a La Bouche Rouge one, then you'll have it in your makeup collection for life.

The French beauty brand makes refillable lipsticks that are incredibly chic and a more sustainable option than single-use bullets. La Bouche Rouge's lipsticks come in plastic-free, leather packaging derived from the final meters of existing leather production from the Tanneries du Puy in France, and can be personalized with engraving. The cases are $80 while the lipstick refills are $40 each.

Given that La Bouche Rouge literally means "the red lip" and that the French are known for their effortless yet chic makeup looks, the brand has a few red lipstick shades in their color range. There are also nudes, pinks, and berries with warm and cool undertones.

Similar to the packaging, the lipstick formula is also a more eco-friendly option than other lipsticks on the market. The creamy, matte-finish lipstick doesn't contain microplastics and is both vegan and cruelty-free. Instead, each one is packed with 97% natural origin ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid, seaweed, vitamin E, squalane, and jojoba oil to nourish and smooth lips. They come encased in recyclable paper and recycled metal that can be used on its own or in the leather cases.

While La Bouche specializes in lipsticks, the brand also offers products to complete your makeup look, including blush, highlighter, bronzer, mascara, eyeshadow palettes, brow gels and pencils, liquid eyeliner, and gel eyeliner.

So while the only way to fully embody the je ne sais quoi of Parisian beauty is with a French passport, these luxurious clean lipsticks will at least help you pass for an Emily in Paris extra.