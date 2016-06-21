Air Horns* Kylie Jenner Is Releasing a Blue Lip Kit

There are two things that we can count on in life: there are seven days in a week, and most of those weeks there will be a Kylie Lip Kit re-stock or new release. It's the way of our world, and we dig it. It's actually a wonder that every person on the planet doesn't own at least one—Kylie has restocked that many times. Hey, they're a hit.

💙💙 Friday A photo posted by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Jun 20, 2016 at 9:01pm PDT

RELATED: 11 Beauty Memes That Are #RealLife

Kylie, incidentally, is making certain that if there wasn't already a color in the Lip Kit collective that appealed to you, there will be soon. She recently announced on her snap that come Friday, we will all be singin' the Kylie Jenner blues. Literally. Yes, Kylie is releasing not one, but two blue Lip Kits.

The kits—named Skylie and Freedom, a sky blue and cobalt—are set to be released in a mere three days, which also happens to be in perfect time for your 4th of July festivities. Because festive red lips aren't the only way get all Americana.

Exclusive Shade SKYLIE out this Friday for 4th of July A photo posted by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Jun 20, 2016 at 7:27pm PDT

RELATED: I Worked Out Like a VS Angel And This Is What Happened

So what are you waiting for? GO SET YOUR GOOGLE ALERTS.