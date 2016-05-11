Kylie Jenner Tried (and Failed) To Use Her New Lip Kit on Kendall

With their crazy busy schedules, the Jenner girls have to be multi-taskers, so on a recent trek to Legoland California (on a bus, no less), Kylie attempted to show off her new taupe Lip Kit shade on Kendall. Unfortunately those roads leading to San Diego were crazy bumpy and instead of the perfect lip, comedy ensued.

You have to watch as Kylie tries to paint the neutral shade (called Exposed) on Kendall’s pout. Despite the fact that she has probably used her product a gazillion times and that as a supermodel Kendall has had to have a full face of makeup applied under hectic conditions, their talents were no match for the bumps of the bus. I mean there is zero chance that color could have gone on straight.

That’s some serious sisterly love right there. Not many people would willingly offer up their face for what is clearly going to be a smeared liquid lipstick application. Warms the heart, doesn’t it?