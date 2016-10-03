Kylie Jenner Is Giving Back with Her New "Smile" Lip Kit

Kylie Jenner's cosmetics company was a massive success before she sold her very first Lip Kit, with fans clamoring for product at the very inkling that the reality star was entering the beauty biz. Now the 19-year-old is giving back with a very special launch that can make everyone feel good about making a purchase.

SMILE. this Monday @ 11am pst for @smiletrain 💗 A photo posted by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Oct 1, 2016 at 11:38am PDT

Jenner collaborated with the non-profit Smile Train to create her next Lip Kit shade, appropriately named Smile, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to benefit the organization. If you're not already familiar with Smile Train, they provide free cleft repair surgery and post-op care to kids in developing countries.

Smile, a gorgeous pale pink, goes on sale today at 11 AM PST. We're guessing this shade won't stay stocked for long, so have your credit cards at the ready to snap one up.