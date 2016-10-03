Kylie Jenner Is Giving Back with Her New "Smile" Lip Kit

This will make you smile.
Kylie Jenner's cosmetics company was a massive success before she sold her very first Lip Kit, with fans clamoring for product at the very inkling that the reality star was entering the beauty biz. Now the 19-year-old is giving back with a very special launch that can make everyone feel good about making a purchase.Jenner collaborated with the non-profit Smile Train to create her next Lip Kit shade, appropriately named Smile, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to benefit the organization. If you're not already familiar with Smile Train, they provide free cleft repair surgery and post-op care to kids in developing countries.
I'm very excited to reveal SMILE, a beautiful pale pink shade that I created in partnership with @smiletrain for #WorldSmileDay 100% of net proceeds will go towards cleft surgery for children in the developing world and I will be presenting a check to them personally. Let's do this 💗 October 3rd at 11am pst. @kyliecosmetics
Smile, a gorgeous pale pink, goes on sale today at 11 AM PST. We're guessing this shade won't stay stocked for long, so have your credit cards at the ready to snap one up.