Kylie Jenner Is Giving Back with Her New "Smile" Lip Kit

Michael Stewart/Getty

This will make you smile.

Kelly Bryant
Oct 03, 2016 @ 9:30 am

Kylie Jenner's cosmetics company was a massive success before she sold her very first Lip Kit, with fans clamoring for product at the very inkling that the reality star was entering the beauty biz. Now the 19-year-old is giving back with a very special launch that can make everyone feel good about making a purchase.

Jenner collaborated with the non-profit Smile Train to create her next Lip Kit shade, appropriately named Smile, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to benefit the organization. If you're not already familiar with Smile Train, they provide free cleft repair surgery and post-op care to kids in developing countries.

SMILE. this Monday @ 11am pst for @smiletrain 💗

A photo posted by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on

Smile, a gorgeous pale pink, goes on sale today at 11 AM PST. We're guessing this shade won't stay stocked for long, so have your credit cards at the ready to snap one up.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!