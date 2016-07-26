In Case You Can't Snag Kylie Jenner's New Shadow Palette...

Not to be a total downer, but it probably won't be so easy to lock down one of Kylie Jenner's hotly anticipated new Kyshadow palettes when they go on sale today at 3 PM PST. The bronze kit consists of some seriously gorgeous neutrals, and much like the coveted Lip Kits, everyone wants to get their hands on one. Like right now.

In the event that you find your cart empty later today, take a deep breath, remind yourself inevitable restocks are on the way, and then check out these palettes from some of our other favorite brands that are super similar in shade and tone. Trust us, you'll love 'em.