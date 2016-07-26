In Case You Can't Snag Kylie Jenner's New Shadow Palette...

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Here we go again.

Kelly Bryant
Jul 26, 2016 @ 6:15 am

Not to be a total downer, but it probably won't be so easy to lock down one of Kylie Jenner's hotly anticipated new Kyshadow palettes when they go on sale today at 3 PM PST. The bronze kit consists of some seriously gorgeous neutrals, and much like the coveted Lip Kits, everyone wants to get their hands on one. Like right now.

In the event that you find your cart empty later today, take a deep breath, remind yourself inevitable restocks are on the way, and then check out these palettes from some of our other favorite brands that are super similar in shade and tone. Trust us, you'll love 'em.

1 of 5 Nordstrom

Stila 'Eyes Are the Window—Soul' Eyeshadow Palette

While the Kyshadow palette includes nine gorgeous shadows, this compact neutral number from Stila houses 12, all in similar tone.

Stila $49 SHOP NOW
2 of 5 Nordstrom

LORAC PRO 3 Palette

If you've never delved into the world of LORAC's PRO Palettes, you're seriously missing out. The latest PRO Palette 3 just launched this summer and each of the 16 shades is totally wearable. How often can you say that about a palette?

Lorac $44 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Nordstrom

Laura Mercier Flawless Icons Eye & Cheek Palette

You will want to tote Laura Mercier's eight-shadow palette with you everywhere. Added bonus? It also includes a matte bronzer and a matte highlight.

$65 SHOP NOW
4 of 5 NYX Cosmetics

NYX Avant Pop! Palette in Nouveau Chic

Leave it to the good people of NYX to deliver an uber-affordable palette chock full of pretty neutrals. Ten shadows for under $17? #Need.

NYX $17 SHOP NOW
5 of 5 Milani Cosmetics

Milani Cosmetics Everyday Eyes Power Eyeshadow Collection

The six richly pigmented shadows found in the 02 Bare Necessities edition of Milani's Everyday Eyes Power Eyeshadow Collection may be the ones that most closely resemble the KyShadow palette. With a price point that falls right around $10, we're all in. ​

Milani $10 SHOP NOW

