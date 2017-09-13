Kylie Jenner’s Fall Lip Kits Might Be Her Best Shades Yet

September can be a weird and confusing month for getting dressed. It’s technically time to wear all your fall buys, but the weather is wishy-washy and jumps from a crisp 60 degrees one day to a sweltering 80 the next. Doesn’t exactly make you want to fully indulge in vampy plum lipstick, does it? But Kylie Jenner has an answer to your transitional beauty problems.

The celebrity teased the launch of her September Lip Kit Shades, officially debuting September 15, and the creamy, ‘70s shades are some of her best yet.

New September Mattes Launch This FRIDAY at 3pm pst only on KylieCosmetics.com A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Sep 12, 2017 at 1:01pm PDT

The first of the three matte shades is Penelope, a peachy hue that's probably named after her niece. Khloe, Kris, Kim, and Mary Jo all have shades dedicated to them, so maybe this means North’s Lip Kit is on the way, too. There’s also a chocolate brown dubbed Mink and a mauve-like pink named Bubble.

BUBBLE PENELOPE MINK A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Sep 12, 2017 at 7:10pm PDT

You can score the shades—if you act fast—this Friday at 3 p.m. EST. on KylieCosmetics.com.