Kylie Jenner Went on the Sephora Haul of Your Dreams

When we think of the most beauty-obsessed celebrities, some of the first people to come to mind are, well, basically the entire Kardashian/Jenner clan. There's a Kardashian Beauty collection. Kylie Jenner has her Lip Kits. Kendall is the face of Estée Edit. And their glam squad? Well, they are almost as famous as they are. And if you had any doubts about Kylie's beauty obsession, trust us, she's got a thing for product. We can't even imagine what her beauty closet looks like...

RELATED: We're So Here for Bella Thorne's Colorful New Hairstyle

Thankfully, Kylie shared the results of her Sephora haul yesterday on her Snapchat, giving us all the opportunity to see how she shops. She spent a cool $1,185 (nbd) and got some seriously killer products. The main product in Kylie's haul was blush—four individual compacts (three Sephora brand items and one Too Faced formula) plus a blush palette. For those of you who love Benefit products, know that Ky got in on the action, too.

A photo posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Jun 19, 2016 at 4:24pm PDT

A photo posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Jun 19, 2016 at 4:25pm PDT

A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Jun 19, 2016 at 4:25pm PDT

Kylie's highlighter game was also on point. While she says she's not really a highlighter person, she decided to indulge in the buzzy Becca Champagne Pop in collaboration with Jaclyn Hill ($38; sephora.com), as well as Tatcha's Luminous Dewy Skin Mist ($48; sephora.com).

A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Jun 19, 2016 at 4:25pm PDT

Basically, Kylie is the ideal person to go makeup shopping with.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Just Teased Two New Lip Kit Shades