Every Single Kylie Jenner Beauty Look From NYFW... So Far

Kylie Jenner burst onto the New York Fashion Week scene this season with a "platinum hair don't care" attitude, and we're loving each and every beauty look she has rocked so far. From top knots to loose locks, the Kylie Cosmetics maven is giving us all kinds of style inspo as we head into fall.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian's Lipstick Isn't Lipstick at All

Yeezy A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 7, 2016 at 1:25pm PDT

@kyliecosmetics Dirty Peach A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 8, 2016 at 3:05pm PDT

Fresh out the elevator like 😊 A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 8, 2016 at 9:50pm PDT

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 9, 2016 at 4:34pm PDT

Another day another slay by @makeupbyariel @tokyostylez A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 11, 2016 at 8:09am PDT

Our girl proved that beachy waves don't have to go away after Labor Day, sporting long, loose strands at the Yeezy show.And as usual she was the best advertisement for her very own Lip Kits, wearing Dirty Peach on her pout and pairing it with a sleek top knot.And this Ariana Grande-style pony was absolutely everything.While her blush Balmain dress could easily steal the show, we're obsessing over Jenner's center-parted sleek strands. A little Kim K. inspo, maybe?Those lashes and that highlight were on point at Alexander Wang.

We knew Jenner wouldn't disappoint when she took the plunge on with platinum hair, but we're still impressed by how flawlessly she made the transition. Then again, with her glam squad, we really shouldn't have expected anything less.