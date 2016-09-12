Every Single Kylie Jenner Beauty Look From NYFW... So Far

kyliejenner/Instagram

Slay.

Kelly Bryant
Sep 12, 2016 @ 3:00 am

Kylie Jenner burst onto the New York Fashion Week scene this season with a "platinum hair don't care" attitude, and we're loving each and every beauty look she has rocked so far. From top knots to loose locks, the Kylie Cosmetics maven is giving us all kinds of style inspo as we head into fall.

Our girl proved that beachy waves don't have to go away after Labor Day, sporting long, loose strands at the Yeezy show.

Yeezy

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

And as usual she was the best advertisement for her very own Lip Kits, wearing Dirty Peach on her pout and pairing it with a sleek top knot.

@kyliecosmetics Dirty Peach

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

And this Ariana Grande-style pony was absolutely everything.

Fresh out the elevator like 😊

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

While her blush Balmain dress could easily steal the show, we're obsessing over Jenner's center-parted sleek strands. A little Kim K. inspo, maybe?

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Those lashes and that highlight were on point at Alexander Wang.

Another day another slay by @makeupbyariel @tokyostylez

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

We knew Jenner wouldn't disappoint when she took the plunge on with platinum hair, but we're still impressed by how flawlessly she made the transition. Then again, with her glam squad, we really shouldn't have expected anything less.

