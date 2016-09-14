Kylie Jenner Swatched a New Palette on Snapchat, But There's a Catch

There probably isn't another Snapchat story we follow more closely than Kylie Jenner's compilation of pics and videos, which is a treasure trove of clues as to what the beauty mogul is drumming up next.

We've known for a while that Jenner was plotting another KyShadow palette, but we haven't really seen much by way of actual product until now. The 19-year-old snapped herself playing around with the highly-anticipated shadow collection, even swatching the shades on her forearm, as one does. The only catch? She sneakily snapped in black and white, so we can't get a real handle on the colors.

Snapchat

Judging by what we've seen, we spot three shimmery shadows and six mattes. Seeing as we're heading into cooler weather, we're going out on a limb to guess this palette will have some silver tones with smoldering plums and grays. But, seriously, release this thing already so we can attempt to get our hands on it. The wait is killing us.

Limited Edition Poppin Gloss. Who wants more glittery glosses?! @kyliecosmeticsupdaterr A video posted by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Sep 13, 2016 at 6:16pm PDT

In other Kylie Cosmetics news, the brand's Instagram account posted a video of her Limited Edition Poppin Gloss, almost teasing the notion that more glittery glosses are on the way. With the holiday season creeping up, how amazing would it be for more sparkly lippies? That's a request, Ky.

We're here for all of it.