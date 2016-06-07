What the Kylie Cosmetics Teaser Might Actually Mean

Yesterday, Kylie Jenner announced an incoming “surprise” for her cosmetics line via black paint splatter Instagram post. Could it be the release of her highly anticipated matte lip shade, Majesty? Most likely, considering it's a splash of black pigment and we already know it's on the way this month. But on the off chance that it’s not, we’ve come up with a few likely alternatives.

in honor of our 4 million loyal followers.. I have a little surprise for you tomorrow 😋 A photo posted by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Jun 6, 2016 at 10:01pm PDT

1. Kylie is surveying our personalities with an inkblot test.

And what she would have found out is that we're all shamelessly beauty obsessed, considering we all instantly assumed the image hinted at the new lip shade. What? You mean to say you weren’t immediately looking for the contours of a face or even a butterfly in this puddle of pigment?

2. Kylie is expanding into eyeliner territory.

There’s no denying the similarity between the teaser image and a fresh mess of liquid liner on a white porcelain sink top. You know you've been there. As exciting as another lip shade would be, it’s unlikely anyone would be complaining about some Kylie eyeliner...

3. An excess of black lipstick so we can ALL get one first try.

Artistic interpretation or wishful thinking? Maybe the teaser isn’t just about the incoming lipstick. Maybe the splatter is symbolic—like a message saying the new lip shade will somehow stay in stock after its release. Yeah, it could be a stretch, but your high school English teacher would be proud.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner's Very Drastic Beauty Transformation

4. Black polish to match the lipstick?

Kylie’s preparing us to go full goth? Maybe it’s lipstick and matching nail polish. This one’s actually a lot more likely because having opportunity to impeccably match our nail and lip color is just a basic beauty right. Plus, Kylie has launched a nail polish collab in the past.

5. But actually...

All jokes aside, Kylie is most likely releasing the super metallic lipstick, Majesty. Ever since Kylie revealed this daring shade we’ve all been itching for its release. Regardless of what the image actually is, it couldn’t possibly disappoint the now 4 million fans of Kylie Cosmetics. Are we right? We'll have to wait and find out...