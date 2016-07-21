A Look at All of Kylie Jenner's Glosses That Didn't Make the Cut

It seems like at least once a week we're freaking out over a new Kylie Lip Kit, gloss, or metal. And if we're not obsessing over a new addition, we're learning that she basically broke the Internet with a release of another, or that the product sold out in an impressive five seconds. By now, you probably consider yourself a pro when it comes to Kylie's massive inventory, but we're about to give you some info that will blow your mind.

Imagine our surprise when Kylie shared photos of all the gloss shades that didn't make the cut on her Snapchat story. And by didn't make the cut, we mean all the shades Ky developed but didn't release to the public. It's a shockingly vast lineup.

King Kylie/Snapchat

​

The Snapchat pic was captioned, "all of the glosses I created and never released." We consider that somewhat hopeful because maybe that means they'll eventually see the light of day.

Seeing as it is Kylie, there were more nude shades than we thought possible (we still want all of them, though), a few metallicy/pearly/sparkly ones (need ASAP), and a bunch of super colorful pinks and purples.

King Kylie/Snapchat

While we'd love to see those pearly glosses make an appearance, we'd be down for any and all new shades. Kylie also shared a photo captioned, "can u imagine my matte collection."

No, we literally cannot.