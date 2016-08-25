Mobilize Your Credit Cards, Kylie Jenner Revealed Her 3 New Lip Kit Shades

Dare we say, one is dirty.

Kelly Bryant
Aug 25, 2016 @ 6:00 am
Kylie Jenner's Lip Kits may be hard to come by, but the reality star sure isn't slowing down in terms of adding to her stable of coveted cosmetics. She revealed three new lippies on Snapchat that will be available this Friday and, as per usual, the shades are stunning.

FRIDAY

A photo posted by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on

The new members of the Lip Kit family include Love Bite (a mauve that we all need for fall), Dirty Peach (almost a dusty take on the hue that adds a pop of color without being overly bright), and Brown Sugar (an earthy neutral).

BROWN SUGAR. this Friday 12pm.

A photo posted by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on

While unveiling Brown Sugar on Instagram, Jenner wrote, "I created this kit to achieve the perfect nude for deeper skin tones! But I also think it looks amazing on everyone. I love this shade!"

Love Bite also appears to be universally flattering, as evidenced by this pic showcasing the shade on multiple skin tones.

LOVE BITE. #FRIDAY 12pm pst.

A photo posted by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on

Again, these shades go on sale this Friday at noon PST so prepare to pounce. These obviously will not last.

