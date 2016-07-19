Watch an Artist Paint a Portrait of Kylie Jenner with Kylie Lip Kits

Artist Jessie Bearden just fused the art of beauty products and the art of painting in the most amazing way possible. Yep, this artist actually painted a portrait of Kylie with actual Kylie Lip Kits.

We discovered it on Instagram in a video where Jessie appears to be drawing Kylie within an Instagram photo box. You follow that? It's meant to look like a pic you'd see in your feed.

Putting @kyliecosmetics to use! @kyliejenner 💋💋💋 #dolcek A video posted by Jessie Bearden (@jessiebearden) on Jul 19, 2016 at 10:03am PDT

While we can't confirm what she uses for her hair, it looks like a combo of Skylie and Freedom. She hashtagged #dolceK, so we're going to assume that's what she used to draw her face.

Somehow painting with a Kylie Lip Kit seems really relaxing. But in reality, I'd be dying on the inside after using up that much of such a precious cosmetic. Jessie's sacrifice was brave, but yielded an amazing product, to say the least.

J.Law pizzaaaa 🍕🙃🍕#mozzarella A photo posted by Jessie Bearden (@jessiebearden) on Apr 6, 2016 at 10:06am PDT

Making use of cheeto fingers 🔥🔥🔥 A photo posted by Jessie Bearden (@jessiebearden) on Mar 22, 2016 at 9:46am PDT

Beyond the Lip Kit masterpiece, you may know Jessie Bearden for her unbelievable food artwork—think J.Law pizza and Cheeto dust Selena Gomez and Adele made out of jam, to name a few.

She still has a voice like butter #Adele 🍞❤️🎶 A photo posted by Jessie Bearden (@jessiebearden) on Feb 17, 2016 at 9:38am PST

Next maybe she'll draw us some sort of sensation with rainbow highlighter?! We can only dream.