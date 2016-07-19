Watch an Artist Paint a Portrait of Kylie Jenner with Kylie Lip Kits

Still can't get over this.
Artist Jessie Bearden just fused the art of beauty products and the art of painting in the most amazing way possible. Yep, this artist actually painted a portrait of Kylie with actual Kylie Lip Kits.
We discovered it on Instagram in a video where Jessie appears to be drawing Kylie within an Instagram photo box. You follow that? It's meant to look like a pic you'd see in your feed.While we can't confirm what she uses for her hair, it looks like a combo of Skylie and Freedom. She hashtagged #dolceK, so we're going to assume that's what she used to draw her face.
Somehow painting with a Kylie Lip Kit seems really relaxing. But in reality, I'd be dying on the inside after using up that much of such a precious cosmetic. Jessie's sacrifice was brave, but yielded an amazing product, to say the least.Beyond the Lip Kit masterpiece, you may know Jessie Bearden for her unbelievable food artwork—think J.Law pizza and Cheeto dust Selena Gomez and Adele made out of jam, to name a few.
Next maybe she'll draw us some sort of sensation with rainbow highlighter?! We can only dream.