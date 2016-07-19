Watch an Artist Paint a Portrait of Kylie Jenner with Kylie Lip Kits

Megan Kennedy
Jul 19, 2016 @ 3:30 pm

Artist Jessie Bearden just fused the art of beauty products and the art of painting in the most amazing way possible. Yep, this artist actually painted a portrait of Kylie with actual Kylie Lip Kits.

We discovered it on Instagram in a video where Jessie appears to be drawing Kylie within an Instagram photo box. You follow that? It's meant to look like a pic you'd see in your feed. 

While we can't confirm what she uses for her hair, it looks like a combo of Skylie and Freedom. She hashtagged #dolceK, so we're going to assume that's what she used to draw her face. 

Putting @kyliecosmetics to use! @kyliejenner 💋💋💋 #dolcek

A video posted by Jessie Bearden (@jessiebearden) on

Somehow painting with a Kylie Lip Kit seems really relaxing. But in reality, I'd be dying on the inside after using up that much of such a precious cosmetic. Jessie's sacrifice was brave, but yielded an amazing product, to say the least.

Beyond the Lip Kit masterpiece, you may know Jessie Bearden for her unbelievable food artwork—think J.Law pizza and Cheeto dust Selena Gomez and Adele made out of jam, to name a few. 

J.Law pizzaaaa 🍕🙃🍕#mozzarella

A photo posted by Jessie Bearden (@jessiebearden) on

 

Making use of cheeto fingers 🔥🔥🔥

A photo posted by Jessie Bearden (@jessiebearden) on

 

 

She still has a voice like butter #Adele 🍞❤️🎶

A photo posted by Jessie Bearden (@jessiebearden) on

 

Next maybe she'll draw us some sort of sensation with rainbow highlighter?! We can only dream. 

