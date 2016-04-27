Does Kylie Jenner Have Even More Lip Kit Shades in the Works?

*Filing under breaking news* Get very excited! One very intriguing Instagram post is making us think that Kylie Jenner might be adding more colors to her matte line of lip shades.

A pic that was just posted on the Kylie Cosmetics account reads: "I think it's almost about time we add more to the matte family." So, if that really means what we hope it means, we will all soon be spending another afternoon trying to click as fast as we can to snatch a shade or two before they all get sold out.

There are currently eight hues plus the newly launched lip gloss line, but rumors for new Kylie-approved products have been swirling around a for a couple of weeks now.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Serves Up Major #BodyPos Inspiration with Bikini Photo

I think it's almost about time we add more to the matte family 💕 A photo posted by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Apr 27, 2016 at 9:18am PDT

*crosses fingers*