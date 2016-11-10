Lip Kit Lovers, Listen Up! Kylie Jenner Is Launching a Kylie Cosmetics Merchandise Line

As if we were not excited enough about Kylie Jenner's plans to open Kylie Cosmetics stores, the 19-year-old has revealed even bigger plans for expanding her brand. And no, it's not an additional line of beauty products (although, we can definitely get behind this) or another collaboration with one of her sisters.

In her pursuit to create the ultimate lifestyle brand, Jenner is starting with a line of phone cases. She announced the big news in a livestream on her app a few weeks ago.

"I have Kylie Cosmetics phone cases coming soon," she said. "I'm just waiting for the right time to release them because I have a lot of other cool stuff I'm working on."

And if you follow Kylie on social media, you have probably already seen the design of the phone cases. They have the familiar dripping lips motif on them.

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 20, 2016 at 9:51pm PDT

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 8, 2016 at 12:50pm PST

But what about the other "cool stuff" that she has in the works? One could be this cute baseball cap that Kylie wore a couple of days ago on Snapchat.

A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Nov 7, 2016 at 1:45pm PST

And since that's pretty much the only other lead we have, we decided to put together a list of a few things that could potentially make the cut. Again, remember this is just a "wish-list" of sorts, so we'll have to wait to find out exactly what Kylie is working on.

1. Hair extensions (actually anything hair)

Chill Vibes 👯 A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 6, 2016 at 9:27pm PDT

2. A good mascara that will give us lashes like this:

@makeupbyariel @kyliecosmetics A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 29, 2016 at 2:10pm PDT

3. Kylie sunglasses? We wouldn't be mad at it.

ferrari sunnies A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 7, 2016 at 9:00am PDT

4. These piercings:

just in case you forgot A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 22, 2016 at 7:12pm PDT

5. Contact lenses? OK, that one is a stretch.

Kylie's Favorite. #Exposed A photo posted by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Jun 22, 2016 at 10:44pm PDT

We'll just have to wait and see. But really, Kylie... Go with the mascara next.