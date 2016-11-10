Lip Kit Lovers, Listen Up! Kylie Jenner Is Launching a Kylie Cosmetics Merchandise Line

As if we were not excited enough about Kylie Jenner's plans to open Kylie Cosmetics stores, the 19-year-old has revealed even bigger plans for expanding her brand. And no, it's not an additional line of beauty products (although, we can definitely get behind this) or another collaboration with one of her sisters.
In her pursuit to create the ultimate lifestyle brand, Jenner is starting with a line of phone cases. She announced the big news in a livestream on her app a few weeks ago.
"I have Kylie Cosmetics phone cases coming soon," she said. "I'm just waiting for the right time to release them because I have a lot of other cool stuff I'm working on."
And if you follow Kylie on social media, you have probably already seen the design of the phone cases. They have the familiar dripping lips motif on them.
But what about the other "cool stuff" that she has in the works? One could be this cute baseball cap that Kylie wore a couple of days ago on Snapchat.
And since that's pretty much the only other lead we have, we decided to put together a list of a few things that could potentially make the cut. Again, remember this is just a "wish-list" of sorts, so we'll have to wait to find out exactly what Kylie is working on.
1. Hair extensions (actually anything hair)
2. A good mascara that will give us lashes like this:
3. Kylie sunglasses? We wouldn't be mad at it.
4. These piercings:
5. Contact lenses? OK, that one is a stretch.
We'll just have to wait and see. But really, Kylie... Go with the mascara next.