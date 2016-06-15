Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian's Face Swap Will Make You Do a Double Take

When it comes to face-swapping, the Kardashian/Jenners are total pros. They have also successfully managed to confuse us each time they use the popular Snapchat filter. Just try and tell Kim from Kylie in this hilarious video. Want more proof that the sisters are the definition of #twinsies?

A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Jun 14, 2016 at 3:22pm PDT

Jenner posted another clip of her and big sis Kourtney Kardashian swapping faces, and we are still amazed at how much they look alike, even with an age difference of 18 years between them. Can you please just check out those perfect eyebrows and eyelashes on both of them? Goals, right there.

Snapchat

This snap totally proves that if Kourtney decides to pull a Kylie and chop off her long locks, she would totally rock it. In fact, we haven't see Kourtney with hair as short as this in recent years. If you're feeling like a change, Kourt, this is definitely an option!